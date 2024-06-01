Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Daniel S. Fuller Sells 3,611 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.1 %

Brinker International stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $70.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

