Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Director Acquires $108,000.00 in Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BHF opened at $44.51 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

