Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Up 10.4% in May

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 11,109,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $52.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.60. Bright Green has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Green stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bright Green Co. ( NASDAQ:BGXX Free Report ) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,636 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.90% of Bright Green worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

