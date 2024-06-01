Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRFS. Barclays lifted their price objective on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 139.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.63 on Friday. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

