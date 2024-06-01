Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brera Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BREA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Brera has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

