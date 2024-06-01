BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $380,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BOX by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,090 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 386,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BOX by 799.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 98,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.