Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Borr Drilling

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.