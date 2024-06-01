BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Takes $326,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.7 %

NKE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,565,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,894. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

