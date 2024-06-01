BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000. Marriott International accounts for approximately 3.4% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $231.17. 1,660,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,253. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.13 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

