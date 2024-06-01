BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Invests $11.37 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 7.0% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 10,417,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

