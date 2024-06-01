BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,700 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. HubSpot makes up approximately 1.7% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 167,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,469 shares of company stock worth $12,919,191 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

HubSpot stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $611.05. 1,602,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $625.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.63 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

