Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.18

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)'s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.18 and traded as low as $51.10. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 30 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 134.22% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

