Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $103.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $105.56 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.