Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Shares Up 25.8%

Shares of Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Free Report) shot up 25.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 12,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 23,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Blue Line Protection Group Stock Down 8.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, currency processing, banking, and training and compliance services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armed transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting services; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency.

Featured Stories

