Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Update

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $57.01. 593,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

