Blackwell 3D Construction (OTC:PARG) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC:PARG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 152,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101,351% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Blackwell 3D Construction Stock Up 9.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.

Blackwell 3D Construction Company Profile

Power Americas Resource Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in brewing, distribution, and marketing craft-brewed beers in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Brisset Beer International, Inc and changed its name to Power Americas Resource Group Ltd.

