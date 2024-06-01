BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 7th

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,712 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
