BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on June 7th

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2271 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,712 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

