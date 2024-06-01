BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the April 30th total of 801,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 645,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,335. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $948.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 388.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

