BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Director Buys $10,890.00 in Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) Director Eric John Draut purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,963.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

TCPC stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $948.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 388.58%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock TCP Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 188,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.