BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.24. 453,768 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

