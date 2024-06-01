BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 1,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.49% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

