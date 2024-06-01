Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.25).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.29.
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
