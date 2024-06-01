Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.12. 31,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 177,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $127.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

