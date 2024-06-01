Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0691 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and $26,405.61 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00087348 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00029881 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012284 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

