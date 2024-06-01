Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.0680 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $23,430.61 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00086954 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012318 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

