BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in May

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,020. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $22.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,715.72% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

