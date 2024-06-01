Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 938,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 174,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,663. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $739.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

