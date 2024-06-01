bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BIAFW stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

