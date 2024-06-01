BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BIO-key International Stock Up 2.0 %

BKYI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 7,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.