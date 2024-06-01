Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 177.3% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 251,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,008 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 89.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 69,347 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

