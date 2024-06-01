Benchmark Cuts Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target to $15.00

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Hello Group by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 286,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,430 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Hello Group by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,238,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 924,447 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Hello Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hello Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 159,342 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

