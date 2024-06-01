Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.16

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 75085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLTE. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

