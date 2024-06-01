Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives $44.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $48.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of -1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

