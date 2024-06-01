Beldex Price Tops $0.0312 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $201.43 million and $1.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.23 or 0.05612366 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00053030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,605,209 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,225,209 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

