Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €33.78 ($36.72) and last traded at €33.78 ($36.72). 59,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.20 ($37.17).

Befesa Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA offers environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles crude steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; sells waelz oxide to zinc smelters; and treats crude steel dust.

