Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $224.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $224.00 and last traded at $225.83, with a volume of 262034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.38 and a 200-day moving average of $237.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

