BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Down 9.6% in May

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of BAFN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in BayFirst Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

