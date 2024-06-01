Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.86

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 1835004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,669,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

