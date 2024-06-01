Bath & Body Works’ (BBWI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.57.

NYSE BBWI opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 339.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 493,297 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 360,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

