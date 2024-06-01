Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,720,285 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,529,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.78% of Barrick Gold worth $247,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after buying an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after buying an additional 4,731,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,713,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $321,595,000 after buying an additional 3,910,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,415,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,615,429. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

