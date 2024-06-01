Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 2.8 %

BBSI traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $132.34. 56,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $132.90.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

