Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAOS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

