Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of BAOS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
