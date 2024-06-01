Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 12,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Banxa Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.