Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 12,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Banxa Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

