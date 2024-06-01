Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNS. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.74.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$64.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.13. The firm has a market cap of C$79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.