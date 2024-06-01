Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 3,033 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,121,000 after acquiring an additional 131,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. 1,427,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTR

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.