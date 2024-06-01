Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,078,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,823,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

