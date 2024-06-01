Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,008,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,089,000 after buying an additional 2,730,076 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $94,373,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $44,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,469. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 54.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

