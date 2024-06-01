Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 8,002 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 55.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 364,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $68.58. 2,684,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,097. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

