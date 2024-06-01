Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 28,836 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 4.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of BCE worth $35,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

BCE Trading Up 1.7 %

BCE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 2,875,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.