Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 351 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.02. 16,191,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,740,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

